Bunting is a new weekly competition giving away flights to random locations from airports in the US.

Nothing. Our flight giveaways are paid for via sponsors and membership and that way we can offer amazing trips all over the world. You're welcome.



For only $1 per month, you can join Bunting. You will also be sent exclusive offers from our partners and other free stuff plus entered into our weekly draw. We will also send you merch. Who doesn't love merch. Join below.

We all know that air travel is still ridiculously expensive. Flying and exploring is something that should not be a restriction and so the idea for Bunting was born.



We are working with select airline and travel partners to offer these flights to anyone in the US.



Bunting was created by Garry James, a travel enthusiast who wanted to offer something different in the travel sector. A keen flyer himself, Garry would love for you to join Bunting on this journey.



Who knows where Bunting could go and where you could go with Bunting?



Email us - fly@bunting.xyz